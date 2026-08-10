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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Dale Knights

"I'm excited about the growth of the offense and to see us be able to spread the ball around to 4, 5, 6 different people"
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Thomas Dale Knights
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2025 season: 10-2

Season result: Defeated Manchester 27-21 in Region 6A Semifinal, lost to Oscar Smith 48-7 in Region 6A Final

Head Coach: Kevin Tucker (17th season, 124-55 career record)

Returning starters: 15

Of note: Last season, Thomas Dale advanced to the Region 6A Final for the first time since the Covid Spring year of 2021. Quarterback Wyatt Jessup comes into the camp as the starting quarterback for the 2nd straight year. Head Coach Kevin Tucker has one of his deepest running back rooms in nearly a decade.

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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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