Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

2025 record: 5-7

Season result: Defeated New Kent 27-14 in 1st round of Region 3A playoffs, lost to Petersburg 20-7 in regional semifinals

Head Coach: Ricky Irby (17th season, 115-71 career record at Hopewell)

Returning starters: 19

Of note: Last year, Hopewell extended their postseason streak to 14 straight appearances, the longest active streak in the old Central Region. Head Coach Ricky Irby has experience on this rosters, with just about every skill player back and a deep running back room led by A.J. Monroe, a 1st team All-Region selection. Freshman King Holloway will be the starting quarterback this year. The Blue Devils suffered their 2nd straight losing season for the 1st time since the 2010-11 campaigns.