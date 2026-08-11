Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave

2025 record: 9-4

Season result: Defeated York 40-7 in 1st round of Region 3A playoffs, defeated Hopewell 20-7 in Region 3A Semifinal, lost to Lake Taylor 40-26 in Region 3A Final

Head Coach: Jerome Mathis (2nd season, 9-4 career record at Petersburg)

Returning starters: 17

Of note: After a two win season in 2024, Petersburg enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in Metro Richmond last season, finishing 9-4 and reaching the Region 3A Final for the first time since 2014. Kemonie Peebles comes into the season at QB1. He saw playing time last season during the Crimson Wave's playoff run. Peebles is surrounded by several experienced skill players who all started together with Coach Mathis at the JV level.