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Virginia Drought Update: Conditions shift as Richmond region braces for advisory

Severe drought continues across Virginia as 29 water systems enact mandatory conservation, the Richmond region eyes a July 1 advisory, and farmers seek solutions.
Tracking Virginia Drought: Maps show percentage of normal precipitation over time
Tracking Virginia Drought: Maps show percentage of normal precipitation over time
drought june 25.png
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Severe drought continues to grip much of Virginia, and metro Richmond could be next to face water conservation measures as river levels decline.

Henrico County and the City of Richmond, along with Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, and Powhatan counties, are monitoring James River water levels as part of the James River Regional Flow Management Plan, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

If river flows do not improve, an advisory urging water customers to voluntarily reduce usage is expected on Wednesday, July 1.

Cobbs Creek
The Cobbs Creek Reservoir is a 1,117-acre reservoir in Cumberland County, Va.

Henrico has been releasing water from its Cobbs Creek reservoir in Cumberland County since earlier this month to help maintain "water flows."

The James River basin, which supplies water to the area and is the largest watershed in Virginia, has been affected by dry conditions in western parts of the state.

The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force continued existing drought advisory statuses for the state following its latest assessment. Twenty-nine community water systems already have mandatory conservation measures in place across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan, and Shenandoah counties.

drought june 25.png

Much of the state received between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain over the past two weeks, which has prevented drought conditions from worsening. However, dry soils, low streamflows, and below-normal groundwater levels continue to sustain severe drought conditions across large portions of the commonwealth, particularly where recent precipitation was minimal.

Statewide precipitation is now 8.5 inches below normal for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2025.

Governor Abigail Spanberger continues to encourage Virginians to voluntarily conserve water. Spanberger issued that call earlier this month in coordination with the task force, describing the conditions as the driest period Virginia has recorded since 1941.

"All Virginians can play a role in protecting our water supply during this historic dry period," Spanberger said. "As communities across the Commonwealth — particularly in Southside and Central Virginia — continue to be impacted by these conditions, it is important that we take commonsense steps to meet this challenge."

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday, June 24, shows 22% of the state is in moderate drought, 52% is in severe drought, and 26% is in extreme drought. The previous week's figures were 15% moderate, 52% severe, and 33% extreme — meaning the most intense category has eased, but moderate drought has expanded, suggesting dry conditions are spreading into areas that were previously less affected.

What residents can do now

Officials say water conservation should be an everyday practice at home and at work. Suggested steps include:

  • Shorten showers
  • Run full loads of dishes and laundry
  • Turn off faucets while brushing teeth or shaving
  • Disable automatic lawn sprinklers
  • Reduce lawn and garden watering to alternating days, watering only between dusk and dawn
  • Turn off ornamental fountains
  • Limit washing of vehicles and paved surfaces unless addressing public health and safety
  • Limit filling of swimming pools
Tracking Virginia Drought: Maps show percentage of normal precipitation over time

Drought indicators

Streamflow conditions have shown some improvement in western and northern parts of the state, but longer-term average streamflows remain below normal statewide.

Soil moisture has improved slightly in shallow soils but remains well below normal in deeper soils throughout most of the state. The driest conditions are concentrated along the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the central and eastern portions of the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Groundwater levels in 19 of the state's 24 monitoring wells remain below the 10th percentile for this time of year. Long-term groundwater recovery remains a concern and will require a prolonged period of above-normal rainfall.

Reservoir levels across the commonwealth are within normal ranges, with two exceptions. Water levels at Smith Mountain Lake are at warning status, and the John Kerr Reservoir is at watch status.

Mandatory restrictions already in place

Twenty-nine community water systems have mandatory conservation measures in place across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan, and Shenandoah counties.

In Caroline County, residents served by municipal systems — including Bowling Green, Port Royal, Milford Sanitary District, Woodford Estates, and several mobile home parks — face enforced limitations that prohibit lawn watering, strictly limit car washing, and allow garden watering only on certain days based on address. Filling swimming pools over 1,000 gallons requires county approval.

Parts of Louisa County, including New Bridge and Zion Crossroads, are under mandatory conservation orders after well levels dropped below normal levels.

"Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted," county officials said. "Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."

The Town of Gordonsville in Orange County and multiple subdivisions across Fauquier and Shenandoah counties have also enacted mandatory conservation, meaning nonessential water use is not only discouraged but can trigger penalties.

Residents in affected areas are urged to check their locality's website or contact their water provider for details on outdoor water use rules.

What could come next

Without continued above-normal rainfall, drought conditions are expected to worsen as summer temperatures rise and evapotranspiration rates increase. Evapotranspiration includes water that evaporates from ground surfaces as well as through plants.

If conditions deteriorate further, drought advisories in certain localities could be upgraded from warning to emergency status, which would trigger additional mandatory water use restrictions.

If the governor declares a Drought Emergency by executive order, mandatory water use restrictions for certain users and industries would be implemented. Virginia's most recent Drought Emergency was declared in the summer of 2002 by Governor Warner.

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova has warned that the window for voluntary action is narrowing.

"Taking simple steps now to reduce our own consumption can help prevent more serious restrictions as we move into the summer months," Bulova said. "We will continue to regularly monitor conditions with the Drought Monitoring Task Force as we move into the hottest time of year."

WATCH: Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Farmers seek solutions

As drought conditions persist, Virginia State University's College of Agriculture hosted a free Farmer-Focused Field Day Friday at VSU's Randolph Farm to help small farmers enhance their operations while protecting the environment.

The event showcased innovative agricultural techniques and research designed to boost farm profitability and sustainability during the drought, including demonstrations on high tunnel production for blueberries and organic tomatoes, field ginger and turmeric cultivation, controlled environment agriculture, and VSU's newly developed Trojan Orange tomato line. The university's new beef cattle program also showcased South Poll cattle and technologies including rumen boluses, smart ear tags, and virtual fencing collars.

Tabitha Brugg, an agent with VSU's Small Farm Outreach Program, described the toll the drought is taking on the land and everything connected to it.

"The land has become more desiccated; the plant vigor and viability decrease," Brugg said. "Animals that eat upon these things, the crops that we eat from them, everything is just interconnected."

Brugg said the drought is also drawing new attention to the importance of soil health.

"So with the droughts coming in, I think people are starting to recognize the importance of composting practices," Brugg said.

The event highlighted practical solutions farmers can adapt to their operations, from drip irrigation systems and companion planting to intercropping with regionally appropriate crops.

Farmer Herbert A. Brown Sr. from Brunswick County said the event provides valuable knowledge he can share with his community.

"Well, a lot of people don't realize where their food comes from," Brown said. "The only thing they know is to go to the grocery stores. If you know your farmer, you know where your food comes from."

Brugg stressed the health and economic benefits of supporting local agriculture during the drought.

"If you eat well, you can think well. That'll help you make better decisions and have a better outlook on yourself, you know, and the longevity and the quality of life is increased," Brugg said.

WATCH: Severe drought threatens crops, livestock in Virginia as farmers beg for rain

Severe drought threatens crops, livestock in Dinwiddie as farmers beg for rain

Farmers bearing the brunt

Virginia's nearly 40,000 farms are facing potential financial ruin without significant rainfall and government assistance. In Dinwiddie County, cattle farmer Jamie Van Cleef told WTVR CBS 6 earlier this month that hay yields have collapsed.

"We're getting one bale to a bale-and-a-half per acre, where we normally get four to five bales per acre, in a good field," Van Cleef said.

If forced to dip into hay reserves set aside for winter, the consequences could be severe.

"Unless we have a good second cutting and we have to start feeding early, we'll have to be forced to sell cattle, and that's the bottom line," Van Cleef said.

Double B Farms in Dinwiddie County has been operating for more than 100 years. Billy Bain has worked the land for more than 60 years and said conditions are the worst he has seen.

"Every crop, including pastures and forage, we're suffering. Bad as I've ever seen it for the springtime," Bain said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has discussed bringing $60 million in aid to Virginia, but Bain said that money has not reached row crop farmers.

"I don't see anything, especially for row crop farmers," Bain said.

Both farmers said they are looking to the governor's office for more direct relief.

"Any funding that can come forward to help any segment of agriculture is going to be a big help," Bain said.

The USDA has used its fast-track disaster declaration process to designate drought disasters across dozens of Virginia localities, giving producers access to emergency loans and other assistance. Virginia continues to coordinate with the USDA and federal partners to ensure resources are available to affected farmers and growers.

Virginia Drought & Water Conservation Status – Complete List (June 26, 2026)

Virginia Water Conservation Orders & Restrictions as of June 26, 2026

Instructions: Search for your city, county, or water system below.
Having trouble viewing this page? Turn your phone sideways or use the search bar above the table to quickly find your locality.

City/County Water System/Community Date Restrictions?
LOUISA COUNTYBLUE RIDGE SHORES06/10/2026Mandatory
LOUISA COUNTYNEW BRIDGE06/08/2026Mandatory
LOUISA COUNTYLOUISA COUNTY ZION CROSSROADS06/08/2026Mandatory
SHENANDOAH COUNTYWOODSTOCK, TOWN OF05/22/2026Mandatory
POWHATAN COUNTYTILMANS FARM06/17/2026Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYCAROLINE UTILITY SYSTEM06/05/2026Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYMILFORD SANITARY DISTRICT04/17/2026Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYWOODFORD ESTATES MHC01/00/1900Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYBOWLING GREEN, TOWN OF04/20/2026Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYPORT ROYAL, TOWN OF04/17/2026Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYTIDEWATER MHP01/00/1900Mandatory
CAROLINE COUNTYTOWNFIELD-PRL04/17/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYAUBURN CROSSING06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYBETHEL ACADEMY SUBDIVISION06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYBOTHA SUBDIVISION06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYOPAL REGIONAL06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYCATLETT SUBDIVISION06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYBEALETON REGIONAL06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYGREEN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYMARSHALL WATERWORKS06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYNEW BALTIMORE REGIONAL06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYPARIS06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYPLAINS, THE06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYMEADOWS, THE06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYTURNBULL06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYVINT HILL06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYWATERLOO ESTATES06/05/2026Mandatory
FAUQUIER COUNTYWHITEWOOD FOREST06/05/2026Mandatory
ORANGE COUNTYGORDONSVILLE, TOWN OF05/21/2026Mandatory
ESSEX COUNTYRIVERDALE SUBDIVISION06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
ESSEX COUNTYVA AMERICAN SOUTH HILL BANKS06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
KING WILLIAM COUNTYMARLE HILL SUBDIVISION06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
KING WILLIAM COUNTYMARLE HILL SECTION 306/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
LANCASTER COUNTYCORROTOMAN BY THE BAY06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER BAY HARBOR06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYBAY QUARTER SHORES06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER GREENFIELD HARBOR I06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER GREENFIELD HARBOR II06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYJETTYS REACH06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER JETTY'S REACH III06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER LUCOM POINT06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYSHERWOOD FOREST SHORES06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER SPRIGGS LANDING06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN WATER UPPER BAY VIEW ESTATES06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYADAMS GROVE06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYBERKLEY BEACH - EBB TIDE BEACH06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYCABIN POINT AND GLEBE HARBOUR06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYVA AMERICAN DARL SUBDIVISION06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYDRIFTWOOD BEACH06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYBLEAK HALL06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYMONTROSS MOBILE HOME VILLAGE06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYOLD PROSPECT LANDING06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYPOTOMAC WESTMORELAND SHORES06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
WESTMORELAND COUNTYSTRATFORD HARBOUR06/04/2026Press Release Encouraging Water Efficiency
ALBEMARLE COUNTYEARLYSVILLE FOREST05/22/2026Voluntary
ALBEMARLE COUNTYPEACOCK HILL SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYASHWOOD - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYBATH COUNTY REGIONAL - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYCEDAR CREEK - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYCLIFTON FORGE MOUNTAIN - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYMILLBORO - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BATH COUNTYTHOMASTOWN/CROWDERTOWN/SWITCHBACK - BCSA06/02/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYMOUNTAIN VIEW05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYBLUE RIDGE HEIGHTS05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYBRITISH WOODS05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYHEATHERSTONE/BOTETOURT FOREST05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYOAKWOOD/PARKVIEW05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYRAINBOW FOREST05/22/2026Voluntary
BOTETOURT COUNTYWHITE OAK ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
FLUVANNA COUNTYCOLUMBIA05/22/2026Voluntary
FLUVANNA COUNTYLAKE MONTICELLO05/22/2026Voluntary
FLUVANNA COUNTYPALMYRA05/22/2026Voluntary
FLUVANNA COUNTYSTAGECOACH HILLS05/22/2026Voluntary
FREDERICK COUNTYSHAWNEE LAND05/22/2026Voluntary
FREDERICK COUNTYLAKE HOLIDAY ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
NELSON COUNTYSTONEY CREEK VILLAGE05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYBROADWAY, TOWN OF05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYCOUNTRYSIDE SANITARY DISTRICT - RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYHARMANY HILLS - RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYLILLY SUBDIVISION SANITARY DIST. - RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYMASSANUTTEN VILLAGE05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYMOUNT CRAWFORD-RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYR.R. DONNELLEY- RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
ROCKINGHAM COUNTYTHREE SPRINGS REGIONAL - RCPW05/22/2026Voluntary
SHENANDOAH COUNTYEDINBURG EXTENDED05/22/2026Voluntary
SHENANDOAH COUNTYHOLLER SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
SHENANDOAH COUNTYMASSANUTTEN VIEW SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
SHENANDOAH COUNTYNEW MARKET, TOWN OF05/22/2026Voluntary
SHENANDOAH COUNTYRYAN SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
HARRISONBURG CITYHARRISONBURG, CITY OF05/22/2026Voluntary
WAYNESBORO CITYWAYNESBORO, CITY OF05/22/2026Voluntary
ACCOMACK COUNTYCAPTAINS COVE05/22/2026Voluntary
DINWIDDIE COUNTYCHESDIN MANOR SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
DINWIDDIE COUNTYSTONY SPRINGS SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
GREENSVILLE COUNTYROLLING ACRES05/22/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYGLENWOOD ACRES-JCSA04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYJCSA - CENTRAL SYSTEM04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYKINGS VILLAGE - JCSA04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYHEATHS MOBILE HOMES04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYRACEFIELD - JCSA04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYRETREAT (JCSA)04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYWARE CREEK MANOR - JCSA04/20/2026Voluntary
JAMES CITY COUNTYWEXFORD HILLS - JCSA04/20/2026Voluntary
YORK COUNTYCARVER GARDENS05/22/2026Voluntary
YORK COUNTYLIGHTFOOT SYSTEM05/21/2026Voluntary
YORK COUNTYNELSON PARK05/22/2026Voluntary
YORK COUNTYQUEENS LAKE SYSTEM05/22/2026Voluntary
YORK COUNTYYORK TERRACE SYSTEM05/22/2026Voluntary
NEWPORT NEWS CITYNEWPORT NEWS, CITY OF05/21/2026Voluntary
CHARLES CITY COUNTYGLENDALE ACRES05/22/2026Voluntary
ESSEX COUNTYDAINGERFIELD SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
ESSEX COUNTYGWYNNFIELD SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
ESSEX COUNTYMARYFIELD SUB.05/22/2026Voluntary
ESSEX COUNTYMILLERS SQUARE05/22/2026Voluntary
GOOCHLAND COUNTYCROZIER05/22/2026Voluntary
GOOCHLAND COUNTYJAMES RIVER ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
GOOCHLAND COUNTYMANAKIN FARMS05/22/2026Voluntary
GOOCHLAND COUNTYPAGEBROOK05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYAVONDALE05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYCHERRYDALE SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYCOLONIAL FOREST05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYHANOVER FARMS05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYHIGH POINT FARMS NO. 105/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYHOLLY RIDGE NO 105/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYMAYFIELD FARMS05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYRAINIER ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYRURAL POINT CENTRAL05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYSPRING MEADOWS-MEADOW GATE05/22/2026Voluntary
HANOVER COUNTYWALNUT GROVE NO 105/22/2026Voluntary
KING WILLIAM COUNTYBLACK CREEK SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
KING WILLIAM COUNTYOAK SPRINGS05/22/2026Voluntary
KING WILLIAM COUNTYVENTER HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
KING WILLIAM COUNTYWOODRUFF SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYBALL POINT05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYBLACK STUMP05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYCHURCHFIELDS05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYCORBIN - LEWIS ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYCOVE COLONY05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYFOXWELLS05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYIRVINGTON COMMUNITY OF05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYTARTAN05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYLANCASTER COURTHOUSE05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYLANCASTER SHORES05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYLAUREL POINT05/19/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYLIVELY, COMMUNITY OF05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYWEEMS05/22/2026Voluntary
LANCASTER COUNTYWHITE STONE05/22/2026Voluntary
MATHEWS COUNTYCHESAPEAKE SHORES05/22/2026Voluntary
MATHEWS COUNTYCOBBS SHORES05/22/2026Voluntary
MIDDLESEX COUNTYCEDAR POINTE05/22/2026Voluntary
MIDDLESEX COUNTYKILMERS POINT05/18/2026Voluntary
MIDDLESEX COUNTYLUCYS COVE05/22/2026Voluntary
MIDDLESEX COUNTYTOWN OF SALUDA05/22/2026Voluntary
NEW KENT COUNTYBROOKWOOD MANOR05/22/2026Voluntary
NEW KENT COUNTYFIVE LAKES NO 105/22/2026Voluntary
NEW KENT COUNTYWINDSOR PARK05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYBELLS COVE SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYBON HARBOURS05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYBROWNS STORE05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYBURGESS05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYCALLAO05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYCHESAPEAKE BAY ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYGLEBE POINT05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYHEATHSVILLE05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYINDIAN CREEK ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYLOTTSBURG05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYMALLARD BAY SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYNORTHUMBERLAND PLANTATION05/21/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYREEDVILLE, TOWN OF05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYRIVERBEND ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYWHITE SAND HARBOUR05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYWICOMICO CHURCH05/22/2026Voluntary
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTYWICOMICO RIDGE05/22/2026Voluntary
POWHATAN COUNTYLAKE SHAWNEE ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
POWHATAN COUNTYMILL QUARTER PLANTATION05/22/2026Voluntary
POWHATAN COUNTYPOWHATAN COURTHOUSE05/22/2026Voluntary
RICHMOND COUNTYBELL ACRES05/22/2026Voluntary
RICHMOND COUNTYLUTTRELLVILLE05/22/2026Voluntary
RICHMOND COUNTYPLEASANT VIEW ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
RICHMOND COUNTYSCHOOLHOUSE MEADOWS05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYBUSHFIELD05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYGENERAL PARKER SHORES05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYHORNERS BEACH05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYKINSALE, TOWN OF05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYNOMINI BAY FARMS05/22/2026Voluntary
WESTMORELAND COUNTYSANDY POINT SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CAROLINE COUNTYCAMPBELL`S CREEK SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CAROLINE COUNTYELSINORE SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CAROLINE COUNTYLAKE CAROLINE05/22/2026Voluntary
CAROLINE COUNTYLAKE LAND`OR05/22/2026Voluntary
CAROLINE COUNTYTWIN CEDARS05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYCATALPA SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYCEDARBROOKE SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYCHURCHILL SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYDUTCH HOLLOW SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYFOREST VIEW SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYGIBSON MILLS SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYHAZEL RIVER05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYHERITAGE ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYMERRIMAC SOUTH05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYMOUNTAIN VIEW TRAILER PARK05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYNORMAN ACRES SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYNORTHTOWN VILLAGE05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYOVERLOOK HEIGHTS COMBINED05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYPELHAM MANOR05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYSPRINGWOOD SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYWESTOVER ESTATES05/22/2026Voluntary
CULPEPER COUNTYWILDWOOD FOREST05/22/2026Voluntary
FAIRFAX COUNTYFAIRFAX COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY06/03/2026Voluntary
FAUQUIER COUNTYDRYSDALE SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
KING GEORGE COUNTYPRESIDENTIAL LAKES, SECT. 1405/22/2026Voluntary
LOUDOUN COUNTYLEESBURG, TOWN OF06/04/2026Voluntary
LOUDOUN COUNTYLOUDOUN WATER - CENTRAL SYSTEM06/03/2026Voluntary
LOUDOUN COUNTYPURCELLVILLE, TOWN OF12/11/2025Voluntary
LOUDOUN COUNTYROUND HILL, TOWN OF07/08/2025Voluntary
MADISON COUNTYACHSAH ACRES05/22/2026Voluntary
MADISON COUNTYOAK PARK SUBDIVISION05/22/2026Voluntary
MADISON COUNTYVALLEY VIEW05/22/2026Voluntary
ORANGE COUNTYWOLFTRAP WOODS05/22/2026Voluntary
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTYLAKE WILDERNESS05/22/2026Voluntary

Source: Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water, compiled and structured by WTVR CBS 6.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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