Virginia Drought Update: Conditions shift as Richmond region braces for advisory

RICHMOND, Va. — Severe drought continues to grip much of Virginia, and metro Richmond could be next to face water conservation measures as river levels decline.

Henrico County and the City of Richmond, along with Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, and Powhatan counties, are monitoring James River water levels as part of the James River Regional Flow Management Plan, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

If river flows do not improve, an advisory urging water customers to voluntarily reduce usage is expected on Wednesday, July 1.

Henrico County The Cobbs Creek Reservoir is a 1,117-acre reservoir in Cumberland County, Va.

Henrico has been releasing water from its Cobbs Creek reservoir in Cumberland County since earlier this month to help maintain "water flows."

The James River basin, which supplies water to the area and is the largest watershed in Virginia, has been affected by dry conditions in western parts of the state.

The Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force continued existing drought advisory statuses for the state following its latest assessment. Twenty-nine community water systems already have mandatory conservation measures in place across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan, and Shenandoah counties.

(WTVR)

Much of the state received between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain over the past two weeks, which has prevented drought conditions from worsening. However, dry soils, low streamflows, and below-normal groundwater levels continue to sustain severe drought conditions across large portions of the commonwealth, particularly where recent precipitation was minimal.

Statewide precipitation is now 8.5 inches below normal for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2025.

Governor Abigail Spanberger continues to encourage Virginians to voluntarily conserve water. Spanberger issued that call earlier this month in coordination with the task force, describing the conditions as the driest period Virginia has recorded since 1941.

"All Virginians can play a role in protecting our water supply during this historic dry period," Spanberger said. "As communities across the Commonwealth — particularly in Southside and Central Virginia — continue to be impacted by these conditions, it is important that we take commonsense steps to meet this challenge."

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday, June 24, shows 22% of the state is in moderate drought, 52% is in severe drought, and 26% is in extreme drought. The previous week's figures were 15% moderate, 52% severe, and 33% extreme — meaning the most intense category has eased, but moderate drought has expanded, suggesting dry conditions are spreading into areas that were previously less affected.

What residents can do now

Officials say water conservation should be an everyday practice at home and at work. Suggested steps include:

Shorten showers

Run full loads of dishes and laundry

Turn off faucets while brushing teeth or shaving

Disable automatic lawn sprinklers

Reduce lawn and garden watering to alternating days, watering only between dusk and dawn

Turn off ornamental fountains

Limit washing of vehicles and paved surfaces unless addressing public health and safety

Limit filling of swimming pools

Tracking Virginia Drought: Maps show percentage of normal precipitation over time

Drought indicators

Streamflow conditions have shown some improvement in western and northern parts of the state, but longer-term average streamflows remain below normal statewide.

Soil moisture has improved slightly in shallow soils but remains well below normal in deeper soils throughout most of the state. The driest conditions are concentrated along the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the central and eastern portions of the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Groundwater levels in 19 of the state's 24 monitoring wells remain below the 10th percentile for this time of year. Long-term groundwater recovery remains a concern and will require a prolonged period of above-normal rainfall.

Reservoir levels across the commonwealth are within normal ranges, with two exceptions. Water levels at Smith Mountain Lake are at warning status, and the John Kerr Reservoir is at watch status.

Mandatory restrictions already in place

Twenty-nine community water systems have mandatory conservation measures in place across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan, and Shenandoah counties.

In Caroline County, residents served by municipal systems — including Bowling Green, Port Royal, Milford Sanitary District, Woodford Estates, and several mobile home parks — face enforced limitations that prohibit lawn watering, strictly limit car washing, and allow garden watering only on certain days based on address. Filling swimming pools over 1,000 gallons requires county approval.

Parts of Louisa County, including New Bridge and Zion Crossroads, are under mandatory conservation orders after well levels dropped below normal levels.

"Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted," county officials said. "Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."

The Town of Gordonsville in Orange County and multiple subdivisions across Fauquier and Shenandoah counties have also enacted mandatory conservation, meaning nonessential water use is not only discouraged but can trigger penalties.

Residents in affected areas are urged to check their locality's website or contact their water provider for details on outdoor water use rules.

What could come next

Without continued above-normal rainfall, drought conditions are expected to worsen as summer temperatures rise and evapotranspiration rates increase. Evapotranspiration includes water that evaporates from ground surfaces as well as through plants.

If conditions deteriorate further, drought advisories in certain localities could be upgraded from warning to emergency status, which would trigger additional mandatory water use restrictions.

If the governor declares a Drought Emergency by executive order, mandatory water use restrictions for certain users and industries would be implemented. Virginia's most recent Drought Emergency was declared in the summer of 2002 by Governor Warner.

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova has warned that the window for voluntary action is narrowing.

"Taking simple steps now to reduce our own consumption can help prevent more serious restrictions as we move into the summer months," Bulova said. "We will continue to regularly monitor conditions with the Drought Monitoring Task Force as we move into the hottest time of year."

WATCH: Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Farmers seek solutions

As drought conditions persist, Virginia State University's College of Agriculture hosted a free Farmer-Focused Field Day Friday at VSU's Randolph Farm to help small farmers enhance their operations while protecting the environment.

The event showcased innovative agricultural techniques and research designed to boost farm profitability and sustainability during the drought, including demonstrations on high tunnel production for blueberries and organic tomatoes, field ginger and turmeric cultivation, controlled environment agriculture, and VSU's newly developed Trojan Orange tomato line. The university's new beef cattle program also showcased South Poll cattle and technologies including rumen boluses, smart ear tags, and virtual fencing collars.

Tabitha Brugg, an agent with VSU's Small Farm Outreach Program, described the toll the drought is taking on the land and everything connected to it.

"The land has become more desiccated; the plant vigor and viability decrease," Brugg said. "Animals that eat upon these things, the crops that we eat from them, everything is just interconnected."

Brugg said the drought is also drawing new attention to the importance of soil health.

"So with the droughts coming in, I think people are starting to recognize the importance of composting practices," Brugg said.

The event highlighted practical solutions farmers can adapt to their operations, from drip irrigation systems and companion planting to intercropping with regionally appropriate crops.

Farmer Herbert A. Brown Sr. from Brunswick County said the event provides valuable knowledge he can share with his community.

"Well, a lot of people don't realize where their food comes from," Brown said. "The only thing they know is to go to the grocery stores. If you know your farmer, you know where your food comes from."

Brugg stressed the health and economic benefits of supporting local agriculture during the drought.

"If you eat well, you can think well. That'll help you make better decisions and have a better outlook on yourself, you know, and the longevity and the quality of life is increased," Brugg said.

WATCH: Severe drought threatens crops, livestock in Virginia as farmers beg for rain

Severe drought threatens crops, livestock in Dinwiddie as farmers beg for rain

Farmers bearing the brunt

Virginia's nearly 40,000 farms are facing potential financial ruin without significant rainfall and government assistance. In Dinwiddie County, cattle farmer Jamie Van Cleef told WTVR CBS 6 earlier this month that hay yields have collapsed.

"We're getting one bale to a bale-and-a-half per acre, where we normally get four to five bales per acre, in a good field," Van Cleef said.

If forced to dip into hay reserves set aside for winter, the consequences could be severe.

"Unless we have a good second cutting and we have to start feeding early, we'll have to be forced to sell cattle, and that's the bottom line," Van Cleef said.

Double B Farms in Dinwiddie County has been operating for more than 100 years. Billy Bain has worked the land for more than 60 years and said conditions are the worst he has seen.

"Every crop, including pastures and forage, we're suffering. Bad as I've ever seen it for the springtime," Bain said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has discussed bringing $60 million in aid to Virginia, but Bain said that money has not reached row crop farmers.

"I don't see anything, especially for row crop farmers," Bain said.

Both farmers said they are looking to the governor's office for more direct relief.

"Any funding that can come forward to help any segment of agriculture is going to be a big help," Bain said.

The USDA has used its fast-track disaster declaration process to designate drought disasters across dozens of Virginia localities, giving producers access to emergency loans and other assistance. Virginia continues to coordinate with the USDA and federal partners to ensure resources are available to affected farmers and growers.