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Person hit and killed on I-295 in Henrico's East End

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HENRICO, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

They said it happened around 11:14 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 12 on Interstate 295 southbound at the 21-mile marker.

Troopers found the dead person in the travel lanes with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. They are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crash at this time. A number of vehicles did stop at the scene.

Identification is still pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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