Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia farmers are struggling through a severe drought, with nearly 40,000 farms across the Commonwealth facing potential financial ruin without significant rainfall and government assistance.

In Dinwiddie County, cattle farmer Jamie Van Cleef cut his hay fields last week and found the drought had drastically reduced his yields.

"We're getting one bale to a bale-and-a-half per acre, where we normally get four to five bales per acre, in a good field," Van Cleef said.

If Van Cleef is forced to use hay he had set aside for winter, the consequences could be severe.

"Unless we have a good second cutting and we have to start feeding early, we'll have to be forced to sell cattle, and that's the bottom line," Van Cleef said.

Van Cleef said the lack of rain is not the only factor drying out his fields.

"The wind really dries. You've got the grass pulling moisture, you got the sun beating down on it, but the wind is what really dries everything out," Van Cleef said.

Double B Farms in Dinwiddie County has been operating for more than 100 years. Billy Bain has been part of those crops for more than 60 years and said the drought has taken a toll across every type of crop on the farm.

"Every crop, including pastures and forage, we're suffering. Bad as I've ever seen it for the springtime," Bain said.

Bain said his field corn crop alone is in serious jeopardy.

"I don't anticipate a decent yield because of the damage that was done to the crop," Bain said.

Watch: Virginia farmers share struggles with federal officials in roundtable

Virginia farmers share struggles with federal officials in roundtable

At an event in Hanover last week, USDA officials discussed bringing $60 million in aid to the Commonwealth. However, Bain said that money has not reached row crop farmers.

"I don't see anything, especially for row crop farmers," Bain said.

Van Cleef said the financial aid, which is aimed at processing plants for cattle, falls short of what farmers need right now.

"That's not really going to help us in the short term," Van Cleef said.

Beyond the drought, farmers say the rising cost of doing business is compounding their hardships. Bain listed the expenses cutting into his bottom line.

"Chemicals, fertilizer, fuel, equipment and equipment repairs," Bain said.

Nitrogen alone has surged dramatically, Bain said.

"That's about 40 percent higher than it was this time last year when we put it on," Bain said.

Area farmers are now looking to the governor's office for relief.

"Any funding that can come forward to help any segment of agriculture is going to be a big help," Bain said.

The drought is not the only weather event that has hurt central Virginia farmers. Governor Spanberger has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture expedite disaster assistance for Virginia farmers affected by a spring frost and freeze that also damaged crops.

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