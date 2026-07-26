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Broken water main closes stretch of Gaskins Road near Broad Street in Henrico

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 26, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 26, 2026
Broken water main closes stretch of Gaskins Road
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break has closed a stretch of a busy road in Henrico's West End on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

All southbound lanes of Gaskins Road, between Mayland Drive and West Broad Street, are closed after police said a water main break "compromised the roadway" just after noon. That is the stretch of Gaskins headed to the entrance ramps for Interstate 64.

Officers said that while crews have been dispatched, it is unclear how long repairs will take and how long the stretch of road will be closed.

Drivers exiting Interstate 64 can use Mayland and Pemberton to reach West Broad Street. The I-64 exits for Parham Road and Short Pump are additional options for drivers headed to that part of the West End.

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