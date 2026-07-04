Hundreds gather in downtown Petersburg for Trailways Classic Cruise-In on Fourth of July

PETERSBURG, Va. — Triple-digit heat did not dampen the mood or the turnout at the second annual Trailways Classic Cruise-In in downtown Petersburg on the Fourth of July.

More than 100 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles lined two blocks of Washington Street, which the city shut down to accommodate the event. Attendees walked past some of America's finest motor vehicles, including Chevrolet Corvettes, Ford Mustangs and Pontiac GTOs, as a live Latin band performed.

The event was held at the historic Trailways Bus Station, now home to Griffin Lounge, and celebrated the country's 250th anniversary.

Organizer Faris Al Sanibani said the decision to move forward with the event despite the heat was driven by the enthusiasm of the community.

"We seriously considered canceling the event, but people kept asking; they wanted to come, they say they want to celebrate, we want to enjoy," Al Sanibani said.