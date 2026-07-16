Drought improves for Central Virginia; more showers, storms in forecast this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Recent rainfall has brought a glimmer of relief to the Richmond area and Tri-Cities, but Virginia's historic drought has reached emergency status in the Roanoke region — and the rest of the Commonwealth is not out of the woods.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday morning, shows meaningful improvement across multiple drought categories statewide. Areas near Richmond down to the Tri-Cities are no longer in drought status, having been downgraded to the abnormally dry category. Extreme drought has dropped from 26% to 17% — a decrease of nearly 10 percentage points. Severe drought has fallen 7 points to 33%.

(WTVR)

However, the improvement does not tell the full story, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. That agency says all areas of the Commonwealth continue to experience historic drought conditions, as statewide rainfall is 7.8 inches below normal for the water year — making this the second-driest water year on record.

The Roanoke region has received only 57% of its normal rainfall, and that region has now reached drought emergency status.

"In the midst of this historic dry period, all Virginians can help preserve our water supply," Gov. Abigail Spanberger said. "Increased water conservation measures are critical to protect access to adequate water supplies for Virginia's families, farms, and communities as the drought persists."

Roanoke region reaches emergency status

The Roanoke Drought Evaluation Region — which includes Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Roanoke counties, and the cities of Danville, Martinsville, Roanoke, and Salem — has reached emergency status after Virginia's Drought Monitoring Task Force recommended a drought emergency for the Roanoke region on July 7.

Conditions in the Roanoke region are among the most severe in the state. Surface water flow is below the 5th percentile, and streamflow within the James River, Meherrin River, New River, and Roanoke River watersheds continue to show significant deficits. Below-normal rainfall totals of less than 0.5 inches are forecast for the New River and Roanoke region.

Groundwater wells in the Roanoke region continue to set provisional record daily low water levels, with groundwater levels falling below the 5th percentile. Long-term groundwater recovery remains a concern and will require a prolonged period of above-normal rainfall.

Reservoir levels at Smith Mountain Lake and John Kerr Reservoir are well below normal, sitting 5.5 feet and 4.45 feet below normal, respectively.

"Unfortunately, if conditions on the ground do not rapidly improve, mandatory water conservation measures may be necessary in the Roanoke region," said Adrienne Kotula, the commonwealth's Acting Drought Coordinator and Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources.

"Providing a safe and reliable water supply is a responsibility we take seriously," said Michael T. McEvoy, Executive Director of the Western Virginia Water Authority. "While these efforts are helping maintain reliable service, water conservation is an essential part of our shared response. We encourage residents to take simple, voluntary steps to use water wisely. By reducing water use today, we can preserve available resources and help our communities better withstand continued dry conditions."

If the drought emergency continues without improvement, a formal drought emergency declaration may be required to activate mandatory non-essential water use restrictions under Virginia's Drought Assessment and Response Plan, which has been in effect since 2003 and was developed in the wake of the last major drought the commonwealth experienced.

Soil moisture remains well below normal statewide, with the driest conditions persisting along the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the central and eastern portions of the Virginia-North Carolina border.

"Protecting our water supply is a priority shared by leaders across the region," said Senator Chris Head. "I continue to hear from farmers, small business owners, and families who are worried about the drought facing our region — and know how vital a reliable water supply is to our economy and our way of life."

"The data is clear: our region is facing a drought emergency," said Delegate Lily Franklin. "It is important that we take action to protect our farmland, our communities, and our entire economy."



WATCH: Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Virginia farmers face drought, rising costs as they await financial relief

Agricultural impacts

Virginia's farmers continue to bear the brunt of the drought, which began taking root in 2025 and has grown more severe throughout 2026.

"The drought has impacted planting, availability of hay and pasture, and water access for crops and livestock," said Scott Sink, President of Virginia Farm Bureau. "Recent rains have helped in the short term, but we anticipate long-term drought conditions to continue to impact Virginia agriculture and urge Virginians to implement best management practices related to water use and to report drought impacts they are experiencing to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension and FSA offices."

Metro Richmond still under voluntary advisory

Richmond issued its first voluntary water conservation advisory since 2002 on July 1, as the James River continued to run below normal levels. Mayor Danny Avula urged residents across the region to reduce non-essential water use.

"There's little things that we can all do to play our part to make sure that we have enough water to get us through the season and hopefully as we head into the fall we'll see it pick back up," Avula said.

Richmond's water treatment plant supplies water to Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Goochland, and Powhatan, making regional participation critical.

Drought improves for Central Virginia; more showers, storms in forecast

Mandatory restrictions and what's next

Twenty-nine community water systems continue to have mandatory conservation measures in place across Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Orange, Powhatan, and Shenandoah counties.

"Protecting our water supply is a priority shared by leaders across the region," said Senator Chris Head. "I continue to hear from farmers, small business owners, and families who are worried about the drought facing our region — and know how vital a reliable water supply is to our economy and our way of life."

"The data is clear: our region is facing a drought emergency," said Delegate Lily Franklin. "It is important that we take action to protect our farmland, our communities, and our entire economy."

What residents can do

Officials say water conservation should remain an everyday practice at home and at work. Suggested steps include:

