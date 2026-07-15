Man found guilty of killing Virginia State University student in 2023

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 19-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in connection to the 2023 shooting death of a Virginia State University student, a news release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's office says.

A jury found Elijah Mills, who was 16 when the shooting took place, guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery after Matthew Gibbs, 19, was shot in the 1800 block of Brandon Avenue on Aug. 24, 2023.

Gibbs, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mills is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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