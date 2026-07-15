Virginia State Police release 2025 crime data

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police released crime figures for 2025, showing declines in homicides, motor vehicle thefts, and drug offenses across the state.

Reported homicides declined 13.9%, dropping from 439 to 378. Most victims and known offenders were males ages 18 to 44. Nearly half of all homicides — 46.3% — occurred in a residence or home, and firearms were used in 73.7% of cases.

Petersburg, Newport News, and Roanoke ranked high in violent crime, along with Richmond.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempts decreased 21%. Of completed offenses, 8,890 vehicles were reported stolen, and 5,468 were recovered. Stolen vehicles were valued at more than $122 million, and 36.3% were taken from residences.

Drug crime fell 6% overall. Methamphetamine was the most seized drug, accounting for 22.6% of all drug seizures. Cocaine seizures followed, representing 15.5%.

Click here to view the full report.

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