Teen arrested in VSU student's murder, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police apprehended a teenager on Friday in connection with the shooting death of VSU student Matthew Gibbs, 19, according to investigators.

The suspect is a 17-year-old boy, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firing into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Petersburg Police.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Officers and emergency personnel originally responded to a call of a person down on Thursday, Aug. 23 around 4 p.m. near Walnut Hill Elementary School.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have now confirmed that the shooting did not take place near the school where Gibbs was found.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.