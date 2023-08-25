VSU student killed in shooting near Petersburg school

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia State University student was killed in a shooting in a Petersburg neighborhood not far from a school Thursday afternoon, officials with the university confirmed Friday.

The shooting happened near W. South Boulevard and Wakefield Street around 3:45 p.m., according to Petersburg Police.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Matthew Gibbs, of Columbia, South Carolina, suffering from a gunshot wound.

WTVR

Gibbs was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man flagging police down for help Thursday near the intersection.

"Loading my clothes up in the car and saw a guy pull up and wave down the police. The driver was acting erratic," witness Rodney Scott told Jon Burkett.

State Police showed up later to assist as it was clear a victim was pulled from a white sedan and loaded into an ambulance.

The entire incident played out in front of Walnut Hill Elementary School, where school was not in session as students in in the city will begin the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"Broad daylight people doing their regular activities. It's bad because people don't know what's going on," Scott said.

Sources told Burkett that detectives believe the shooting did not happen at the school.

WTVR

Police interviewed the driver of the car and are trying to find out where he was prior to flagging the officer down.

The car was later confiscated for evidence.

A previous report that two people were shot was incorrect.

"This is an active death investigation, and we are asking for the public's assistance with details regarding this case," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

