Prince George woman convicted of animal cruelty gets restitution reduced by court

RICHMOND, Va. — A Prince George woman convicted of animal cruelty received a partial financial reprieve Thursday when a judge agreed to reduce her monthly restitution payment by $200.

Donna Newton was convicted of animal cruelty after 30 dogs and 12 cats were removed from her home in 2024. At the time of the seizure, Newton held a legal kennel license for 50 animals.

Watch: Virginia woman convicted of animal cruelty says her 42 animals were wrongfully seized by county

Virginia woman convicted of animal cruelty says her 42 animals were wrongfully seized by county

Newton claims she did nothing wrong and that the county mistreated her animals while in their custody. Police say it was a legal seizure and the convictions were upheld by the court.

CBS 6 has been investigating this case for a year. Investigative reporter Laura French uncovered text messages mocking Newton, the loss of animals, and revealed images of the dogs while in county custody.

Watch: Texts between animal control officers raise questions about conduct

Texts between animal control officers raise questions about conduct

Newton's monthly restitution payment has been reduced from $350 to $150. She still owes more than $13,000, not including legal fees.

The court will revisit the matter on January 7.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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