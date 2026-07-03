Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Petersburg's new $50,000 remote-operated mower gets to work at Blandford Cemetery

Petersburg's new $50,000 remote-operated R-60 mower debuted Thursday at Blandford Cemetery, aiming to improve upkeep with less manpower.
Petersburg's new $50,000 remote-operated mower gets to work at Blandford Cemetery
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg is counting on a new piece of technology to help change the appearance of the city.

The R-60, a remote-operated tracked mower with a 60-inch deck, went to work for the first time Thursday at Blandford Cemetery. More than 75,000 people are buried at the 189-acre burial ground.

"This is actually state of the art," Melvin Lewis, Petersburg's Facilities and Grounds general manager, said.

The mower is controlled remotely by a single operator standing a safe distance away, allowing the city to maintain more ground with less manpower.

"Because we are short staffed, it's hard to get people to come cut grass, but I think with this thing here, we're going to a whole new level," Lenny Jones, Safety Coordinator for Public Works-Utilities, said.

The new tool can safely mow areas that would otherwise require multiple people and much larger equipment.

"We can maintain a lot more of the cemetery with less manpower and quicker and we can get more done," Lewis said.

Because the remote-operated mower cannot be used around headstones, workers are freed up to tend to grave markers while the machine handles other parts of the cemetery.

"This is sacred ground and the ground has to be cuddled and controlled and respected," Kenneth Miller, Petersburg Deputy City Manager, said.

City crews say that once the mower has cleared brush from an area, returning to maintain it will take less time — a savings they expect will benefit the city financially.

The $50,000 mower will be used throughout Petersburg, not just at Blandford Cemetery.

For Kalley Saye, who was placing flags on her grandparents' graves Thursday, the change is welcome.

"It's not as nice as it used to be," Saye said of the cemetery's appearance. "I think they should use it. It's a whole lot better than people being out here sweating and not getting the job done."

City worker Bernadine Ridley is eager to put the machine to use.

"I just want people to know I will be one of the first people to operate it," Ridley said. "This is the new Petersburg. We're in the new and out with the old."

Watch for Wayne Covil's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Wayne? Email him.

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce