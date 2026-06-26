Virginia State University Field Day highlights farming solutions amid severe drought

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State University's College of Agriculture hosted a free Farmer-Focused Field Day on Friday to help small farmers enhance their operations while protecting the environment during severe drought conditions gripping much of the state.

The event at VSU's Randolph Farm showcased innovative agricultural techniques and research designed to boost farm profitability and sustainability during challenging weather conditions.

State officials announced the continuation of existing drought advisories across Virginia, with precipitation remaining approximately 8.5 inches below normal for the water year that began Oct. 1, 2025.

"The land has become more desiccated; the plant vigor and viability decrease," said Tabitha Brugg, an agent with VSU's Small Farm Outreach Program. "Animals that eat upon these things, the crops that we eat from them, everything is just interconnected."

Groundwater levels in 19 of the state's 24 monitoring wells remain below the 10th percentile for this time of year. Twenty-nine community water systems have implemented mandatory water conservation measures in Caroline, Fauquier, Louisa, Powhatan and Shenandoah counties.

The field day featured demonstrations on high tunnel production for blueberries and organic tomatoes. Participants also learned about field ginger and turmeric cultivation, controlled environment agriculture and VSU's newly developed Trojan Orange tomato line.

The university's new beef cattle program showcased South Poll cattle and innovative technologies including rumen boluses, smart ear tags and virtual fencing collars.

"So with the droughts coming in, I think people are starting to recognize the importance of composting practices," Brugg said, emphasizing how soil health becomes critical during water-scarce periods.

Farmer Herbert A. Brown Sr. from Brunswick County said the event provides valuable knowledge he can share with his community.

"Well, a lot of people don't realize where their food comes from," Brown said. "The only thing they know is to go to the grocery stores. If you know your farmer, you know where your food comes from."

Brugg stressed the health and economic benefits of supporting local agriculture: "If you eat well, you can think well. That'll help you make better decisions and have a better outlook on yourself, you know, and the longevity and the quality of life is increased."

The event highlighted practical solutions farmers can adapt to their operations, from drip irrigation systems and companion planting to intercropping with regionally appropriate crops.

Without continued above-normal rainfall, state officials warn the drought could worsen through summer, potentially triggering mandatory water use restrictions in additional areas.

The Department of Environmental Quality continues monitoring conditions and provides updates every two weeks through its drought webpage and interactive Drought Dashboard.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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