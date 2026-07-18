Richmond stabbing suspect shot after 2 early morning attacks leave 1 dead, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A serial stabbing suspect was shot and taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a confrontation with the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force at 18th and Everett Street on Richmond's Southside, multiple Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Two US Marshals suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the confrontation. The suspect was shot on scene and transported by ambulance.

According to sources, the incident began around 2 a.m. when a man was stabbed in the chest in the 200 block of Marshall Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the suspect fled the scene.

SCENE VIDEO: Person stabbed to death in downtown Richmond, sources say

SCENE VIDEO: Person stabbed to death in downtown Richmond, sources say

Four hours later, the body of a homeless man was found with stab wounds in the 200 block of East Cary Street in downtown Richmond. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives began building a case connecting the two stabbings.

The suspect remained on the run until 3:30 p.m., when the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force located him at 18th and Everett Street in South Richmond. A confrontation ensued, during which the suspect was shot. He was transported from the scene by ambulance shortly after.



SCENE VIDEO: US Marshals shoot serial stabbing suspect in Richmond

SCENE VIDEO: Police shoot suspect linked to Richmond stabbings; officer injured

Police have not yet officially confirmed all details of the incident, citing an active investigation with many moving parts.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.