Air quality improving today; heat advisory in effect with risk of severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wildfire smoke will improve as the day wears on. This morning, conditions are Code Red — unhealthy conditions, especially for those with respiratory ailments. As southwesterly winds increase today, the air quality will improve to Code Yellow this afternoon. Those sensitive to respiratory ailments will be affected.

We will have a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near or above 105°. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for areas near and east of I-95.

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and last through around sunset. Storms that develop will have heavy rainfall and could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible. Much of the region is in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms, but northern Virginia is in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). The risk for strong winds is higher there, and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will stay muggy with highs a few degrees lower, but many areas will still be near or above 90°. The heat index will be 95° to 100°.

There will be the chance for more scattered storms with strong gusts as a cold front approaches from the north. The best chance of storms will be south of I-64 later in the day.

That cold front will sit just south of the region on Monday, keeping the chance for some showers and storms around, with the best chance for rain in southern Virginia.

Storm chances increase again on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

A cold front will move through the first half of Wednesday, with more showers and storms possible.

Behind the cold front, Thursday and Friday will be cooler and much less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.