Bugs, trash, and biohazards: Here's what the city found when they inspected troubled apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Inspection reports obtained by CBS 6 reveal new details about the hazardous and unsafe conditions city inspectors encountered when they visited The Legacy at Imperial Village last month. Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said those inspections were, in part, prompted by a CBS 6 investigation into resident complaints about the apartment complex.

Joanna Jerrell, a caregiver for residents, initially reached out to CBS 6 with concerns ranging from unreliable air conditioning to pest infestations to broken elevators.

“It breaks my heart as a caregiver to know that they're paying this money, there are veterans in this building that served their country, and they don't have what they need," Jerrell said in a previous interview.

Watch: Richmond seniors struggle with bedbugs, broken elevators at apartment complex

Richmond seniors struggle with bedbugs, broken elevators at apartment complex: 'It breaks my heart'

But since the story aired, she said the city has maintained a steady presence on the property.

Her feelings about the complex have shifted from despair to optimism.

“I have seen a lot of action here. I mean, it's just like, everybody is just on board, scurrying around trying to fix things," Jerrell said in an interview with CBS 6 Friday. “I just can't say enough about how happy I am and how full this makes my heart.”

WTVR Joanna Jerrell

In June, the city conducted a sweeping inspection of all four buildings on the property. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, CBS 6 obtained the case files produced from those efforts.

The records showed 11 notices of violation, each containing multiple separate citations, were issued to the owners as a result of the inspections. The ownership entity is listed in city records as Imperial Propco LLC. It used to have an address in Lakewood, New Jersey, but inspection records showed its mailing address was recently updated to Howell, New Jersey.

In one case, inspectors said they found fecal matter and what appeared to be blood in a unit. Inspectors said the property management reported there was "a death on the premises" in March 2026, but the unit remained uncleaned for months, which presented a biohazard and health threat.

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Pictures taken by inspectors were included in another notice of violation for an unsafe structure. The city cited fire safety issues, debris in common areas, some floors "in disrepair and in a state of construction with no active permits," and "widespread" cockroach and pest infestations.

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Inspectors also snapped multiple pictures of what they said showed overflowing trash and debris on the ground, which resulted in an environmental violation, as well as pictures depicting what they cited as defective maintenance.

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Since the inspections, Jerrell said she's been able to tell a difference.

“It's much, much cleaner. I've noticed the cleanliness of it," she said.

In an email to city staff on June 25, Richmond Planning Director Kevin Vonck provided some potential outcomes of the code enforcement investigations.

One scenario included that the ownership could correct all problems in a timely manner. But in another scenario, he said, "The owner, overwhelmed by the required work (along with delinquent taxes), refuses to comply, or walks away from the property, which permanently displaces all residents."

CBS 6 asked the city Friday which of those scenarios seem more likely at this point, but we have not yet heard back.

Jerrell said city staff surveyed tenants last week. Some of the questions asked residents what they would do if they had to suddenly relocate.

“She said, 'This is not set in stone. I'm not saying we're definitely shutting it down. It's just what if, and we're just trying to prepare,'" Jerrell recalled.

According to the city's resident assessment, 85 Imperial Village residents were identified as having medical or special needs and 58 had mobility issues.

The findings of the assessment were given to property management "to support pest abatement planning and identify residents who may require assistance preparing their apartments for treatment," according to a document outlining the assessment results.

The city has given a deadline of July 30 for the property to come into compliance. Previously, Mayor Avula said the ownership was making progress toward that goal.

CBS 6 asked the city and Imperial on Friday for an update on the status of the cited violations, but we have not yet heard back.

In a previous statement, Imperial property manager Judy Walton said the ownership was committed to compliance and investing in the long-term success of the complex. When asked, she has not identified exactly who the owners are.

Jerrell's hope is that residents can remain in their homes. She believes the recent flurry of activity is a testament to what's possible when you use your voice.

“You've just gotten the ball rolling. I'm just astounded," Jerrell told CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne. "You've really shown us that that Richmond cares, and you all care, and that Imperial Village is a valuable place to try to save.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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