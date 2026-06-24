Hopewell father charged in infant's death was ordered to complete anger management months before

HOPEWELL, Va. — Court documents reveal the father charged with felony homicide in his infant son's death was ordered to complete an anger management course just months before he allegedly shook the baby and told him to shut up.

On June 14, Hopewell police say a 5-month-old, identified by family as Skottie, was found unresponsive at a Rodeway Inn. Investigators say the child suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome and later died.

According to a criminal complaint, Scottie's father, Nathan Travis-Nunnally, 22, reported that Skottie was "crying so much that he could not take it." Travis-Nunnally allegedly proceeded to shake Skottie and yelled at him to shut up with explicit language. The complaint states the baby suffered brain bleeding.

Court records show Travis-Nunnally was involved in a prior domestic incident on July 1, 2025, when a woman reported to Petersburg Police that he "pulled out a knife and threatened to hurt her" if she broke up with him.

He was charged with assault. A judge found the facts were sufficient to convict but deferred a final outcome on the charge and ordered Travis-Nunnally to complete anger management by February 2026.

Records show Travis-Nunnally failed to comply with that order.

A judge ordered him to return to court in April 2026 to explain himself and possibly face punishment, but he did not appear for that hearing. The judge dismissed a charge for violating a court order for reasons that are not clear in the record.

Another dispositional hearing in that case is set for July 2026.

Travis-Nunnally is due back in Hopewell court Thursday for the felony homicide charge.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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