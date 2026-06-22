Police: Infant who suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome dies, father charged with homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. — An infant who police said suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome has died, the Hopewell Police Department announced Monday.

The baby's father, Nathan Travis-Nunnally, 22, is now facing a felony homicide charge in addition to charges filed prior to his son's death.

Officers were called to a motel in the 4900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard near Interstate 295 just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, after a report of an unresponsive child.

First responders found an infant who was unresponsive. He was taken to Tri-Cities Medical Center before being transferred to VCU Medical Center.

The baby boy, who family members identified as 5-month-old Skottie, died from his injuries on Friday, June 19, according to police.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show that Travis-Nunnally told someone the baby was "crying so much that he could not take it."

Travis-Nunnally is still being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

A GoFundMe for Skottie's funeral expenses has raised more than $4,000.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Baby Skottie to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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