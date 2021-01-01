Tyler Layne

While he may be a new face on your TV, Tyler Layne isn’t new to WTVR CBS 6 News.

Tyler entered the world of broadcasting in 2014 as a pop radio personality in Norfolk, Virginia. He began his career in journalism in 2017 as an assignment editor for Washington D.C.’s DCW50 News at 10p, which was managed from the CBS 6 newsroom. Tyler started producing newscasts for WTVR in 2018, executing the 5 p.m. news daily before becoming a reporter in 2021.

Tyler has been involved in covering many of Richmond’s top stories including the removal of Confederate statues from Monument Avenue, the Coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020 protests against racial injustice. Tyler also received a regional Emmy award for producing a newscast on the blackface scandal impacting Virginia’s State Capitol and Super Bowl LIII.

He’s a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and a 2018 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. Go Rams! Tyler loves to sing, play instruments, and make music. In his spare time, he creates mashups, sing-offs, and covers for his YouTube page.

Tyler is excited to tell the stories of people all across Central Virginia. Have a story? Email tyler.layne@wtvr.com.