Youngkin stands by Chesterfield Courthouse ICE arrests regardless of offenses involved: 'That's common sense'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin touted Virginia's relationship with the federal government as it relates to immigration enforcement during a briefing with reporters Wednesday.

He announced the Virginia Homeland Security Taskforce, which operates as a partnership with the federal government and was established under the U.S. Department of Justice, has assisted in 2,500 arrests of people who Youngkin said are "violent criminals that are here illegally."

“MS-13 members, Tren de Aragua members, or other international violent gang members," Youngkin said. "This work is critical. It's happening all over the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is why today, Virginia is safer."

The task force was created in March of this year and aims to "combat transnational organized crime, gang violence and immigration violations," according to a press release from the Governor's Office.

Multiple state and federal agencies are involved including U.S. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Virginia State Police.

While Youngkin referred to the 2,500 individuals arrested through the task force as violent criminals, he did not, when asked, provide a breakdown of the arrestees that were charged with violent crimes or known gang members. He also did directly answer questions as to whether and how the government was tracking the charges and countries arrested individuals were deported to.

“It’s not that I won't, but I don't want to get the numbers wrong, but there is a significant portion that are violent criminals," Youngkin said. "The work that happens in the task force is that leads are then created, and the drug system is unraveled, and that is the primary effort of the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force. It starts with either someone who is a drug dealer, who is here illegally. That then leads to the connective tissue of folks that are known members of violent gangs and others that are just part of other gangs or supporting the drug distribution network."

His comments came on the heels of ICE detaining 15 people at the Chesterfield Courthouse over a four-day period in late June. The activity sparked protests and pushback from activists and democratic elected officials, including the Clerk of the Circuit Court Amanda Pohl.

“We are not assisting ICE or any federal immigration agency in what we believe are these unlawful practices," Pohl said during a June press conference.

While the governor has emphasized violent criminals as the target of immigration enforcement efforts, Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard confirmed that at least some of the 15 individuals detained by ICE at the courthouse were at court for traffic infractions.

When asked whether those circumstances still warranted an arrested, Youngkin said, "Yes."

"First of all, if you break the law in America, and you're here illegally, then you should be detained and deported," Youngkin said. "And by the way, that’s common sense.”

The governor also dismissed concerns from Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Barr, who said last week that she was "deeply concerned" that the presence of ICE at the courthouse could impact prosecutor's ability to pursue justice for victims.

“When community members see our courthouse as a place to fear, it prevents them from seeking safety and protection from our law enforcement and justice system. This allows criminal activity to thrive on the exploitation of these victims," Barr said in a statement.

Youngkin did not share that sentiment.

“This is the same misguided argument that we hear from folks that want to support sanctuary cities. That in fact, when there is someone who has broken the law, who is here illegally, when they are in fact, arrested, that it does something to make neighborhoods less safe, and it just doesn't hold water," Youngkin said.

Barr has not yet responded to requests for further comment.

Sheriff Leonard said ICE has not returned to the courthouse since last week. While he said it was not unusual for ICE to be at the courthouse, he said it was unusual to see that many people detained at one time.

