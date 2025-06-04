More about the DPU's 10-year improvement plan after water issues: 'An uphill battle'

RICHMOND, Va. — The leader of Richmond's Department of Public Utilities (DPU) said fixing the agency's water-related issues will not be a quick process. In fact, it could take up to 10 years for all necessary changes to be implemented.

"This is going to be an uphill battle," DPU Director Scott Morris told Richmond City Council. "There's a lot of things that we need to do and correct. It's going to be a bumpy road, but I'm here for the long haul. I'm here to make sure we get these improvements we need."

Morris laid out his 10-year plan for improving the city's drinking water system before the city council on Monday, which includes several phases.

The first phase of the plan is already underway which consists of making critical infrastructure upgrades, assessing systems and gaining regulatory compliance with the Virginia Department of Health. Strengthening the preventative maintenance program, which has been at the heart of multiple water issues this year, is another important part of the initial part of the plan, Morris said.

The next step is to modernize core systems by 2027, which includes building up redundant power systems and computer systems, upgrading treatment equipment and replacing aging pipes.

Next, the goal is for all backup systems to be completely automatized and advance water quality monitoring by 2029.

Finally, Morris also hopes to achieve long-term sustainability by 2034, in which all remaining infrastructure needs will have been addressed.

Morris acknowledged there will be challenges ahead due to "years of neglect" and "inadequate policies and procedures," adding he needs support from council, procurement and human resources. He also mentioned needing to "change management."

"There's going to be times when procurement is going to be extremely tasked with the projects, basically what we're trying to get through the system," Morris said. "We've had intimate discussions with them on what those needs are. DPU is happy to pay their fair share and make sure that it's on the rate payers, not the general fund. That's a discussion we need to have and make sure that we get those resources to support the capital improvement projects."

At least one council member indicated they'll need more information from DPU to figure out how much these changes will cost.

"I am suspicious that what is currently in the budget does not match your phases or even your [standard operating procedures]," Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said.

Morris said he's still working to identify capital costs and that in the future, he plans to give council regular reports outlining goals and progress so that the council can hold DPU accountable.

