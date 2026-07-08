Petersburg Police announce death of K-9 Officer Rita: 'She exemplified the very best'

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is honoring the life of K-9 Officer Rita, who died Monday.

A social media post from police said K-9 Rita "served with extraordinary courage, unwavering loyalty, and a heart devoted to protecting both her handler and the citizens of Petersburg."

"Through every search, every call for service, and every challenge, she exemplified the very best of what it means to serve," police said.



Additional circumstances surrounding Rita's death were not released.

Email tributes or memories of K-9 Rita to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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