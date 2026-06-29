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Inmate dies at FCI Petersburg, officials say

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HOPEWELL, Va. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg in Hopewell has died, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jonathan Exum, 41, became unresponsive at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Employees initiated life-saving measures and EMS transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other employees or inmates were injured and there was never a danger to the public, the release said.

Exum was sentenced in the Washington, D.C. Superior Court to 12 months for a supervised release violation. He arrived at FCI Petersburg, a medium security prison, on June 24, 2026.

The FBI has been notified, officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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