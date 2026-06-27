Charges dismissed against Petersburg man who intervened in beating

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg man charged with assault after stepping in to stop a man from beating a person with special needs had his charges dismissed on Friday.

Tyjuan Crenshaw appeared in court Friday morning, where a judge dismissed the case.

He had been charged with simple assault after intervening in an attack on Baylor's Lane earlier this month. When Petersburg Police arrived, two people inside the home told officers Crenshaw had threatened the attacker, making Crenshaw the primary aggressor in their account. Crenshaw denied making any threats.

Two days after Crenshaw's arrest, police arrested Harold Parker — the man Crenshaw says he was trying to stop — and charged him with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

"It has to get dismissed because, at the end of the day, I potentially saved that young man's life, and if I had to do it all over, I'd do it again," Crenshaw said earlier this week.

Watch: Petersburg man charged with assault after intervening in beating

Petersburg man charged with assault after intervening in beating: 'It has to get dismissed'

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