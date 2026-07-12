FEMA offering $10M to Virginia flood-prone property owners

RICHMOND, Va. — If your home or property has flooded repeatedly and you are looking for help reducing that risk, a federal program may be able to help — but the window to apply is limited.

FEMA's FMA Swift Current program is designed to reduce or eliminate flood risks to properties and structures in flood-prone areas. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is currently accepting applications through Aug. 31.

Who is eligible?

Not every flood-affected property owner qualifies. To be eligible, applicants must meet two key criteria:

They must have a current flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program

Their property must have been designated as a repetitive loss, severe repetitive loss or have sustained substantial damage caused by flooding

The $10 million available to Virginia was triggered by the Virginia Severe Winter Storms and Flooding disaster declaration, known as DR-4863.

What kinds of projects are covered?

The program funds two broad categories of work:

Project scoping covers the planning phase — defining a technical approach, identifying eligible costs and establishing the anticipated flood risk reduction outcomes before a full mitigation project begins.

Individual flood mitigation covers direct action on specific flood-damaged structures. Common project types include acquiring and demolishing flood-prone structures, elevating buildings above the base flood elevation, dry floodproofing historic structures, rebuilding existing structures to current flood-resistant standards and other retrofits designed to reduce a property's vulnerability to future flooding.

How do I apply?

All applications must be submitted through VDEM EM Grants. The application period opened June 30 and closes August 31.

If you do not already have a VDEM EM Grants account, you will need to register for one. When registering, indicate the reason as "FMA Swift Current Application" and the program category as "Hazard Mitigation Assistance." VDEM staff will review and approve your account before you can begin the application process.

Applications should not be submitted through FEMA GO.

For questions about eligibility or the application process, contact your locality's VDEM Regional Hazard Mitigation Grant Administrator.

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