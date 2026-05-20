Gov. Spanberger signs bill guaranteeing paid sick leave for all Virginia workers into law

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation Wednesday that will create a statewide paid sick leave program for all Virginia workers.

The new legislation ensures paid sick days for more than one million workers who currently don't have access to it, a news release from the governor's office says.



Effective in July 2027, the new law will require employers to provide workers with one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of five per year. The law applies to both full-time and part-time employees.

“Virginia is making clear that a fair day’s work comes with the dignity of being able to stay home when you are sick or need to care for a sick family member,” said Gov. Spanberger. “When working families are forced to come to work when they are sick or choose between caring for a sick child and losing a paycheck, it’s bad for them, their families, their colleagues, and the businesses that depend on healthy, reliable employees. Today, we are changing that. This law will protect workers, strengthen Virginia businesses, and make our Commonwealth a place where people can build the kind of stable, secure lives they deserve.”

Spanberger said she looks forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly to support the "clear and optimal implementation" of the policy in advance of July 2027.

“I have carried a paid sick day bill for the past three years because I believe that Virginia workers deserve to be treated with dignity. That means being able to take time off to see a doctor when you are sick without the fear of losing a job and sacrificing the ability to support your family,” said Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington), Chief Patron of SB199. “I am incredibly proud that Governor Spanberger signed this bill into law, because it recognizes the people who power our economy. I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor on matters important to Virginia workers and Virginia families.”



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