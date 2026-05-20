Richmond mayor draws new line between Richmond police and ICE agents. Here's what's changing.

RICHMOND, Va. — Mayor Danny Avula announced new actions that draw a line between the Richmond Police Department and federal immigration enforcement.

The actions, recommended by the Mayor's Inclusive Communities Preparedness Work Group, formalize and expand the administration's position that the Richmond Police Department does not enforce federal immigration law and does not coordinate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"The fear our neighbors are feeling right now is real — the fear of going to work, taking children to school, or even running everyday errands like going to the grocery store," Avula said in a statement.

The announcement includes four key actions:

Increased Flock data sharing restrictions

In addition to cutting off all federal agency access to its license-plate reader data, the Richmond Police Department will prohibit sharing Flock Safety data with any jurisdiction in Virginia that has entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE.

The move is intended to ensure technology deployed to solve local crimes is not used as a tool for immigration enforcement in other localities across the Commonwealth.

RPD uniform updates

Richmond Police Department officers will wear uniforms updated to read "RICHMOND POLICE," making them visually distinguishable from federal law enforcement agents.

Reports from across the region have described ICE agents conducting enforcement operations in dark tactical gear that closely resembles local police uniforms, creating confusion and fear in communities.

Prohibiting ICE from staging operations on City property

Richmond will prohibit federal agencies from using City-owned property — including buildings, parking lots, and public facilities — to stage immigration operations, process detainees, or conduct surveillance related to immigration enforcement.

Raising concerns directly to ICE

The administration will establish a regular cadence of meetings with ICE's Richmond field office to raise concerns from residents, communicate the City's policies and expectations, and ensure open channels of communication.

Richmond has not entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE and does not participate in the enforcement of federal immigration law.

In January 2026, Avula established the Inclusive Communities Preparedness Work Group to identify additional steps the City can take to respond to emergent threats and challenges facing immigrant communities.

Residents who need assistance or wish to report a concern can call the City of Richmond's customer service line at 804-646-7000 or 3-1-1. The Richmond Police Department's Hispanic Liaison can be reached at 804-646-5158 or jasmine.perez@rva.gov.

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