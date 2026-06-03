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IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Fatal charter bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia

A charter bus driver faces felony charges after failing to slow for a work zone on I-95 in Stafford County, triggering a chain reaction crash that killed five people and injured dozens more.
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STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A charter bus driver faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving after a motorcoach operated by E&P Travel Inc. slammed into slow-moving traffic in a work zone on Interstate 95 in Stafford County in the early morning hours of Friday, May 29, 2026, killing five people and injuring dozens more.

The victims included a Greenfield, Massachusetts family of four — Dmitri and Ecterina Doncev and their two children — who were on their way to a wedding in South Carolina, and Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Driver Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, remains hospitalized but in custody and will be transported to jail upon his release.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel safety investigation, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days.

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash

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