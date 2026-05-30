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PHOTOS: 5 killed in I-95 charter bus crash in Virginia

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash

Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR 3.png Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashPhoto by: Virginia State Police Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR 1.png Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashPhoto by: Virginia State Police 2.png Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashPhoto by: Virginia State Police Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR I-95 Deadly Bus Crash Photo by: WTVR via Virginia State Police and WUSA

PHOTOS: 5 killed in I-95 charter bus crash in Virginia

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  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
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  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
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  • 2.png
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • Fatal I-95 Charter Bus Crash
  • I-95 Deadly Bus Crash

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Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashVirginia State Police
WTVR
Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashVirginia State Police
Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crashVirginia State Police
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR via Virginia State Police and WUSA
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