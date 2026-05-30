Family killed in Virginia interstate I-95 bus crash was headed to wedding in South Carolina

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A family of four from Massachusetts was on their way to a wedding in South Carolina when a charter bus slammed into their car on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, killing all four of them and a fifth person in another vehicle.

Relatives identified the family, who were from Greenfield, as Dmitri Doncev, his wife Ecterina, their 13-year-old daughter and their 7-year-old son. A 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Massachusetts, who was in a separate SUV, was also killed.

In a statement, the Doncev family said the loss was devastating.

"Today, words cannot adequately express the pain and sorrow felt by their family, friends, church community, coworkers, classmates, and all who had the privilege of knowing them."

The family added that those who knew them would carry their memory forward.

"The legacy of kindness, faith, perseverance, and love that they leave behind will continue to inspire all who knew them."

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday near mile marker 146, close to the 610-Garrisonville exit. Virginia State Police said the bus, operated by North Carolina-based E&P Travel, failed to slow for traffic approaching a work zone and struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which then hit an Acura SUV carrying the Doncev family. Several other vehicles were also hit. The Acura caught fire after the collisions.

First responders rushed to help victims in burning cars, some of whom were trapped.

"Our crews did an incredible job. This is something that we train for and we don't see this regularly," said Katie Brady, a public information officer with Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

Bus passengers woke to chaos as the crash unfolded.

"It was horrible. It was just like blood everywhere, it was people holding their head. Their heads were bleeding," said Wayne Tobin, a passenger on the bus.

Another passenger, who identified herself only as Judy, described her reaction in the immediate aftermath.

"I was terrified. Terrified," Judy said.

44 people in total were rushed to area hospitals. Mary Washington Healthcare reported treating 19 crash victims at two facilities. As of Friday afternoon, 6 patients remained hospitalized, including some with life-threatening injuries.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers and had left New York City around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The bus driver, 48-year-old Jing Dong of Staten Island, was injured in the crash and underwent surgery before being taken into custody. Charges are pending.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a "go-team" to investigate and is expected to hold its first briefing Saturday afternoon. The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.



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