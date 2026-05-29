Troopers ID 5 people killed in Virginia I-95 bus crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the names of the five people killed after a bus struck six vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County early Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation found traffic was slowing for a work zone on the interstate when a bus operated by North Carolina-based E&P Travel crashed into a Chevrolet SUV, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. The Chevrolet was then forced into an Acura SUV and additional vehicles. The bus also hit additional cars, officials said.

Aerial video shows I-95 bus crash that killed multiple people, injured dozens

Four of the people killed were in the Acura that caught fire after the collisions: a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy from Greenfield, Mass.

The fifth victim, a 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Mass., was in the Suburban that was hit by the bus.

Officials said 44 people, three with critical injuries, were taken to area hospitals in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

“We’ve got patients in multiple hospitals. We’ve got the driver at a hospital here,” said Peyton Vogel, a Federal Transit Administration spokesperson who was on the scene. “I’ve got to say, this is one of the most tragic things I’ve ever seen. Absolutely tragic.”

Virginia State Police Multiple people killed, dozens more injured in I-95 bus crash

Mary Washington Healthcare said it received 19 patients from the crash. It posted online that seven of the patients were taken to its trauma center in Fredericksburg, where four were being discharged and three remained in treatment — one in serious condition and two in critical condition. Twelve were taken to its hospital in Stafford, where they were later discharged in good condition.

Charges are pending against the bus driver, 48-year-old Jing S. Dong from Staten Island. He was also injured in the crash.

The bus, which was carrying 34 passengers, was traveling from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted online Friday that it was sending a “go-team” to conduct a safety investigation into the crash.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near the 610-Garrisonville exit, troopers said. That is roughly halfway between the communities of Aquia and Triangle.

The crash closed I-95 south for just over four hours. All lanes of the interstate had reopened by noon, but traffic was still backed up for a couple of miles, VDOT officials said.

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