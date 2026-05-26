Deputies investigate shooting at Amazon facility in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Amazon facility in Dinwiddie County early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a car pulled up to the front door and someone in the car fired several rounds into the front door, hitting a person inside the facility.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

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