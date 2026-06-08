Arizona Cardinals' Kei'trel Clark returns to Manchester High to host youth football camp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Former Manchester High School standout and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'trel Clark will return to his alma mater next Saturday to host his first youth football camp.

The Teach Tape Camp will feature two sessions. A JV session for players ages 6-12 will be held in the morning, followed by a varsity session for players ages 13-17 in the evening.

Clark, along with former teammates and coaches, will focus on fundamentals on the field as well as the mental aspect of the game away from it.

"It's just tying in the mental part of the game to the physical part of the game, and honestly, as you know, as we attack the field, it's only a part of the game that is very physical," Clark said. "It meshes into having that mental part of the game to really stand in. I want to kind of tie in and be able to teach these kids that outside of the game, you still have to be able to keep your mind right. And to have a sound mind is to have a sound body."

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