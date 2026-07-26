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Multiple crashes snarl traffic on Interstate 95 north near Patrick Henry Road in Ashland

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 25, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 25, 2026
Interstate 95 Closed Saturday, July, 25, 2026
Interstate 95 Closed Saturday, July, 25, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Multiple crashes have closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Ashland for a time on Saturday night.

VDOT officials said in an email around 11:10 p.m. that all lanes were blocked at mile marker 91.7 near Patrick Henry Road.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials wrote.

Traffic was backed up roughly two miles as of 11:25 p.m.

The interstate's left and center lanes had reopened by around 11:30 p.m. The right lane and shoulder remained closed.

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