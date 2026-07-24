Press rewind! ⏪ New VHS store Monster Video opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new store dedicated to physical media, like VHS tapes, opened its doors in Richmond on Friday.

Monster Video, located at 207 N Third Street, has a large selection of VHS tapes, as well as DVDs and Blu-rays.

Owner Cody Denzler said the idea began with his love for visiting video stores in his youth.

"Growing up here in Richmond, I spent a lot of time in my youth at local Blockbusters, Video 2000, Hollywood Video, Video Fan, all those places, and I just loved it," Denzler said, calling Monster Video his "love letter to rental stores of the past."

From comedy to thrillers, the store offers a wide range of genres and a kids section.

The store also sells VCRs and DVD players for those who may be missing a key piece of equipment.

"I'm kind of living that sort of teenage dream of being able to, not only work in a video store, but own one, build one, bring in the titles that I love and connect with people over our shared love of physical media and movies," Denzler said.

Monster Video is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 7 p.m.

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