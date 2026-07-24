Richmond mother hospitalized during Kenya mission trip dies; family raises funds to bring her home

RICHMOND, Va. — Ayla Garcia, a Richmond woman who traveled to Kenya on a mission trip and was hospitalized after a serious medical emergency, has died.

Her family is now working to bring her body home, and a fundraising campaign remains active to cover outstanding hospital bills required for her remains to be released.

Garcia, 36, traveled to Kenya on June 30 with members of Overflow Christian Church to support Zion Family, a children's home for boys and girls orphaned and cared for through the church's sponsorship. During the trip, she contracted salmonella after consuming contaminated ice, according to her family.

Richmond mother hospitalized in Africa. Now her family is desperately trying to bring her home.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share our beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, niece, friend — Ayla, has passed. Her fight against sickle cell was hard fought. As a result of this, our goal has only changed slightly. Aga Khan University Hospital requires full payment for medical services rendered for her body to be released to come home. Our goal remains to bring her home where we can properly lay her to rest. While we are still gathering details, your continued support is appreciated."

The family's GoFundMe campaign has raised $13,500 since Wednesday and remains active.

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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