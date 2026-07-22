Richmond mother hospitalized in Africa. Now her family is desperately trying to bring her home.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman who traveled to Kenya on a mission trip to help orphaned children is now hospitalized there after a serious medical emergency. Now her family is racing to raise roughly $250,000 to bring her home.

Ayla Garcia, 36, traveled to Kenya on June 30 with members of Overflow Christian Church to support Zion Family, a children's home for boys and girls orphaned and cared for through the church's sponsorship.

During the trip, Garcia contracted salmonella after consuming contaminated ice, according to her family.

Garcia has sickle cell disease, and the infection has spread to her kidneys, liver and blood.

"Her sickle cell went whack, and her kidneys started to get affected, and her lungs and her liver — all her organs was getting infected," her mother, Patricia Garcia, said.

Garcia has been hospitalized in Kenya since July 11.

She has received at least four units of blood because of dangerously low hemoglobin levels and is undergoing dialysis treatments while battling jaundice.

Doctors have not cleared her to fly home on a commercial flight.

Instead, she will require an emergency medical evacuation, which the family says could cost about $250,000.

The rest of the family was forced to return to Richmond without her.

"We didn't want to leave her there alone. I went with two daughters and others, and I came back with one daughter," Patricia Garcia said.

From her hospital room in Kenya, Ayla shared a message.

"My name is Ayla Garcia. Yes, I'm still in Kenya and I'm trying to make it home," she said. "I encourage my boys, my family, and everyone that's attached to me."

Ayla is the mother of four and works in Richmond helping people experiencing mental health crises and supporting people starting businesses.

The family has contacted Ayla's insurance company, nonprofits and the U.S. Embassy, but coordinating an international insurance claim and medical evacuation has been complicated by privacy laws, the overseas location and time zone differences.

Patricia Garcia said the emotional toll has been overwhelming.

"Just knowing that I can't get to see her. I can't even drive to a hospital to see her. She's just so far away," she said.

Ayla's aunt and uncle have remained in Kenya to support her, adding to the family's unexpected costs.

The Garcia family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of Ayla's emergency medical flight and her hospital bills.

"Have kindness and give whatever you can give, because no matter how much it is, it will add up to what's needed," Patricia Garcia said.

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