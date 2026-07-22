Richmond siblings bring Cason Funnel Cakes to Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'

RICHMOND, Va. — Andre and Terrance Cason, the Richmond siblings behind Cason Funnel Cakes, are set to appear on Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race, airing Sunday, July 26.

Andre Cason started the Richmond-based food truck in 2020 with a simple idea.

"When I started the business I said I wanted to do something fun and the first three letters of funnel cakes are F-U-N," Andre said.

The business was an immediate hit, and older brother Terrance Cason joined in 2024.

"We're always the first one to open, the last one to close," Terrance said.

Terrance describes his role in the operation with confidence.

"I'm the strongest number two out there is what I always say," Terrance said.

WTVR Terrance and Andre Cason

The two have built a steady rhythm, traveling across the commonwealth and selling thousands of funnel cakes.

While one works on the batter, the other fries it to crispy, golden perfection.

That sweet treat earned them a spot on Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race — an opportunity Andre said almost seemed too good to be true when the invitation arrived.

"I see [the email]. That's spam. I ain't no way the Food Network show," Andre said.

But it was real, and Andre says the brothers are nowhere near done.

"I feel like funnel cakes might get tired of us before we get tired of them," Andre said.

For the Cason brothers, the show represents the next step in building something lasting.

"Living a life of purpose is definitely something that we always make sure that we do on purpose so it's kind of like one of those I could see us setting the foundation for something that we didn't have growing up," Andre said.

The Great Food Truck Race featuring Cason Funnel Cakes airs Sunday, July 26 on Food Network.