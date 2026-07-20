Daycare worker charged with assaulting 7 children in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County daycare worker is accused of pinching, flicking and pulling the hair of children in her care, according to Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Bethany Davis, 33, was arraigned Monday in Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court before Judge S.L. Williams Jr.

She faces seven counts of Class 1 misdemeanor assault and battery against seven children while she worked at Cedar Fork Road KinderCare.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

The alleged offenses happened between April 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

On June 11, 2026, staff at the KinderCare facility notified Henrico County Child Protective Services to report concerning behavior by Davis regarding two children.

Henrico Police immediately launched an investigation, which identified a total of seven children Davis allegedly assaulted during that period.

"The idea of that aggressive flicking of a finger that it can be can hurt really badly," Taylor said. "In this scenario, we are aware that there was at least one episode where Miss Davis actually took the arms of the young child and placing them into a seat. I mean, we know that we have entrusted our children to the care of individuals in daycare scenarios."

When Davis was arrested, she was released on a $2,500 surety bond imposed by the magistrate.

The director of the facility, Laressa Jefferson, 49, is also charged with two counts of Class 3 misdemeanor failure to report abuse and neglect.

Jefferson had knowledge of Davis' actions and failed to report the incidents to Henrico County Child Protective Services, according to Taylor.

Each count carries a maximum fine of $500. Jefferson is scheduled to be arraigned July 21, 2026, at 9 a.m.

"Every time a parent places their baby in the care of someone else, they should always feel confident that their child will receive the same loving care as if they were their own," Taylor said. "We have assured the families of all the children as to what happened and that we will make sure that all responsible parties are held accountable."

The judge ordered Davis to have no unsupervised contact with minors under 12 and no contact with her coworkers, with the exception of un-enrolling her child from KinderCare.

Davis is due back in court on Oct. 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. for trial.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.