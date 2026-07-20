State police ID driver, passenger killed when motorcycle hit tree in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police has identified the two people who were killed in a motorcycle crash in Powhatan County early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of Dorset and Stavemill roads at 5 a.m.

An update Monday said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja ZX1000 motorcycle was headed south on Stavemill Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign on Dorset Road.

State police said the motorcycle continued through the intersection, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver and passenger both died at the scene. They were both wearing helmets.

State police identified the driver as William Anthony Conti, 22, of Amelia Court House, and his passenger as Maria Gabriela Lucena Viana de Castro, 22.

Officials said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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