Human trafficking investigation underway after Virginia massage parlor raid

EMPORIA, Va. — A massage parlor where workers were accused of exchanging money for sexual acts has been shut down following a raid by Emporia police.

Law enforcement is now investigating whether human trafficking is also involved.

The raid took place at the Emporia Shopping Center on N. Main Street in Emporia.

"We had some anonymous tips come in to the police department sparked an investigation," Hawkins said.

After months of gathering evidence and information to determine the validity of the tips, Virginia State Police and Emporia Police raided the business Tuesday.

Police also called in Emporia's Code Enforcement to document what was found inside the business.

WTVR

"Several females are indicated to be staying inside this establishment," Emporia Police Lt. Cody Simmons said.

Simmons said the investigation may result in additional charges.

"We are looking into the human trafficking portion of it," Simmons said.

Two people were taken into custody at the time of the raid.

Police say more arrests are possible, and charges may include both felonies and misdemeanors.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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