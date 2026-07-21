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3 charged in death of baby girl found unresponsive at Henrico motel, police say

Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Sandston motel, sources say
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three people are charged in connection to the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive at a motel, the Henrico County Police Division announced Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources say the infant was found at a Motel 6 in Sandston, not far from Richmond International Airport, around 1 p.m. on June 29. She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

On July 16, Christina Ann Snead, 53, of Henrico, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Two days later, Ashton Marie Leeper, 30, of Henrico, and Derrick Dwayne Carter, 47, of Henrico were both charged with second degree murder and child neglect.

Police confirmed that Carter and Leeper are the baby's parents.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dickson at police@henrico.gov or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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