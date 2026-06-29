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Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Sandston motel, Crime Insider sources say

Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Sandston motel, sources say
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating the death of a baby found unresponsive at a motel in Sandston near Richmond International Airport.

Officers responded to a medical emergency in the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road around 1 p.m. Monday. The incident took place at a Motel 6 in the area, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police found the baby girl unconscious and not breathing upon arrival. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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