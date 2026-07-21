Man charged with murder, sexual assault in death of 2-year-old girl in Virginia now in ICE custody

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 29-year-old man is charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl in Louisa County, Virginia.

Raul Ortiz Moran, 29, of Mexico, faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the July 4 death, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

The child's mother and the child arrived at the Goochland County Sheriff's Office on July 4, at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to investigators.

They had been at a home on Owens Creek Road in Louisa County, investigators said.

"Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff's Office immediately began life-saving measures in an effort to save the child. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and assumed medical care," a Louisa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Ortiz Moran was initially taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement based on his immigration status.

"Raul Ortiz Moran was initially taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on his immigration status," the spokesperson said. "The Louisa County Sheriff's Office had lodged the criminal charges with federal authorities and, after working in coordination with federal authorities regarding his custody, Raul Ortiz Moran remains in federal custody without bond pending Louisa County judicial proceedings."

Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe addressed the case in a statement.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy involving the death of a young child," Lowe said. "Our detectives have worked tirelessly to thoroughly investigate this case and ensure those responsible are held accountable. Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.