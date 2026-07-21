Police ID Virginia teen killed in shooting on interstate

NORFOLK, Va. —A 19-year-old Norfolk woman was killed in a shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"Two individuals in a burgundy Nissan sedan were traveling eastbound on Interstate 264 between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their vehicle was struck by gunfire around 4 a.m.," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver, a 39-year-old male, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, of Norfolk, sustained fatal injuries. Her next of kin has been notified."

Eastbound lanes on I-264 near Campostella Road remained closed into the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6850.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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