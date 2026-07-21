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Virginia State Police: Driver charged after woman killed in Powhatan County crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 21, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 21, 2026
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POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a crash in Powhatan County on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene on Genito Road, west of Winterbrook Drive, at 2:25 p.m.

State police said a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading east on Genito Road when it ran off the right side of the road.

"The driver swerved to the left, crossed the centerline, and then swerved back to the right. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway again, struck a tree, and overturned," state police said.

A passenger, identified as Julia Elizabeth Matthews, 51, died at the scene. A second passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

The driver, Jacob Richard Matthews, 25, of Richmond, is charged with reckless driving. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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