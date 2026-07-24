Flying Squirrels make changes after fireworks malfunction at CarMax Park: 'It was just wild'

RICHMOND, Va. — A postgame fireworks show at CarMax Park malfunctioned Thursday night, sending several fireworks skittering toward the stands instead of into the sky — and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are now moving all future fireworks shows offsite to The Diamond while they investigate what went wrong.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels called it a "fireworks malfunction" in a statement released shortly after midnight, saying no one was seriously hurt. The team is working with the company behind the show, Pyro Shows, to determine what went wrong.

Jack Snead, who was attending his first game at the new stadium and was sitting in centerfield, captured the incident on video. He said the show appeared to be proceeding normally before things went sideways.

Snead said the show lasted about 2.5 minutes in total, with the malfunction beginning roughly halfway through.

"When I started seeing more of them like shooting all over the place and the smoke was moving in all different kind of directions. That's when I started to realize, 'Hey, I don't think something's right,'" Snead said.

Snead's video shows small flashes at the launch pad near second base as fireworks initially go vertical. Then two larger explosions appear at the base, and nearly three seconds later the first firework can be seen shooting toward the stands. Snead said fireworks that came toward the outfield appeared to hit the wall, with at least one going toward the bullpen area.

According to Snead, while he did not see any fireworks reach the outfield stands, it appeared some did reach the infield.

After the show ended, Snead said two officers who had been at the game walked onto the field and told people to clear the area near the outfield stands.

"It was just wild and I was kind of nervous," Snead said.

Pyro Shows president issued a statement apologizing to fans who experienced "this distressing event" and said technicians followed company protocol and "immediately terminated the fireworks show." However, Snead and others who attended the game dispute that characterization. In Snead's video, fireworks continue for one minute and seven seconds after the first one went toward the stands.

"I just felt like they kind of just let it all just run its course and things like that," Snead said. "I don't think it seemed like it was a major stop."

In an updated statement Friday afternoon, the Flying Squirrels said postgame fireworks shows will be shot offsite at The Diamond for the foreseeable future, out of an abundance of caution and to allow a thorough review of operational and safety protocols.

"We'd like to thank VCU for accommodating us in doing so and look forward to safely hosting firework shows for the enjoyment of our fans the remainder of the season," officials with the team said.

CBS 6 has asked the Richmond Fire Department whether it treated anyone at the game and was awaiting a response as of Friday evening. The team is also working with the Richmond Fire Marshal's Office to gather information and determine the cause of the malfunction.

Despite the scare, Snead said the incident will not keep him away from future Squirrels games.

"In a weird way, it kind of made it more exciting," Snead said. "I'm not sure I would want to sit that close next time... I may not go tomorrow night, but probably in a few weeks or something like that."